Headlights Theater kicking off second season Friday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Music at the Levitt isn’t the only live entertainment kicking off Friday night in Sioux Falls.

The Headlights Theater is returning for its second season in Sioux Falls.

Madison Elliott and Raechelle Manalo will both be performing.

“I could not be more excited,” Headlights Theater Executive Director Madison Elliott said.

“We are so happy to be here to see the wonderful arts community, the intimate, beautiful arts community that Sioux Falls has,” Dancer Raechelle Manalo said.

Elliot is the executive director of the Headlights Theater.

“So for our first show of the season we are collaborating with a local band called Lot Lizard and then a few New York City professional dancers flew to South Dakota just for this show,” Elliott said.

Local dancers will also be featured.

The performance won’t take place on what you might consider a traditional stage… Friday night’s show will be in a parking lot.

The location will be announced about an hour before show time.

Headlights Theater was born out of the pandemic last year, but Elliott says it has a life past COVID.

“I believe this community has so much potential for growth,” Elliott said.

Friday’s pop-up performance begins at 9:00 pm, but the location will be announced on the organization’s Instagram page at 8:00 pm.

If you RSVP’d, you’ll also receive an email for the location. Donations will be accepted.

Click here for more information.