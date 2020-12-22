Head to your local businesses for last minute holiday shopping

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Time is running out to get your holiday shopping done. Local businesses are still hoping you’ll support them after a tough year during the pandemic.

From hiking gear to snow boots, Roam’n Around in Rapid City has it all. At the beginning of this holiday season, the shop had a downturn.

“We started out a little slow in November which with everything going on it is expected I guess,” Bernhard said.

Traffic has picked up recently. Bill Bernhard, a sales associate with the store, says business has been a lot better.

“But we are happy with the support we’ve received from the community. They’ve done a great job helping support us and other local businesses. And getting our numbers back to where they were last year,” Bernhard said.

Over at Knecht’s Home Center, store manager, Kris Bertsch, says sales have actually been a little better than last year.

“We’ve been very happy with the holiday season. Traffic in the store has been good, a lot of customers coming in and out. Whether it’s for holiday shopping, looking for those gifts or if they still have a project going on,” Bertsch said.

While it may be easier to shop online, businesses like Roam’n Around and Knecht’s Home Center want you to stop on by.

“We’re definitely making sure that we have hand sanitizer available, that we’re cleaning periodically through the day, all the high traffic areas, and offering masks, and those things for customers when they come in the store so everybody can feel comfortable when they walk in the store,” Berstch said.

“We want to allow them the opportunity to get to shop and pick up things that they need and this is one way we think that it can help,” Bernhard said.

If you feel more comfortable looking online, Roam’n Around and Knecht’s Home Center have websites you can check out.