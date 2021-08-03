Head outside during the Sioux Falls National Night Out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Residents in neighborhoods all over Sioux Falls will go outside Tuesday night for National Night Out.
This year, several neighborhoods are hosting block parties and cookouts. Sioux Falls Police, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, and other city departments will be at the event.
Some neighborhoods hosting the event include Misty Glenn Mobile Home Park and Touchmark at All Saints.
Events run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
National Night Out is an event that promotes neighborhood spirit and positive police and community partnerships.
Here’s a list of participating locations:
- Misty Glen Mobile Home Park, 6301 W Misty Glen Place 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Campus Park, 1700 S Summit Ave 6:00-8:00 p.m.
- 2800 Block S Cinnabar Circle 5:30-7:00 p.m.
- 2nd Avenue between 32nd and 33rd Streets 6:00-7:30 p.m.
- Woodwind Lane between 49th and 51st Streets 6:00-9:00 p.m.
- 9000 Block W Gill Circle 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- 300 Block N French Ave 6:30-8:00 p.m.
- St John American Lutheran Church, 1912 W 13th Street 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Touchmark at All Saints, 111 W 17th Street 6:00-8:00 p.m.
- 200 Block N Marquette Ave 5:30-8:00 p.m.
- Lower Terrace Park 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Summit Events Hall, 315 N Summit Ave 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- 3400 S Kiwanis Ave 6:00-8:00 p.m.
- 900 Block of W 36th Street 6:00-8:00 p.m.
- 2600 Block W 29th Street 5:30-7:00 p.m.
Laura B. Anderson Elementary School is also hosting an event Tuesday evening. There will be activities for the entire family, including crafts, a food giveaway, the Bookmobile and a free hot meal to take home. The event takes place every Tuesday until the end of August from 5-6:30 p.m.