Head-on crash kills one near Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A 56-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a head-on crash on Highway 20 near Watertown Thursday. 

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the head-on crash happened after a westbound SUV crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound GMC Yukon at 5:22 p.m. The 56-year-old driver of the Yukon and a 54-year-old woman had to be extricated from the vehicle. The man died from his injuries, the woman is facing life threatening injuries and was transferred to a hospital in Sioux Falls. 

A 17-year-old teenage boy was driving the SUV and has serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was sent to a Sioux Falls hospital. 

Officials aren’t sure if either drivers were wearing seatbelts. The woman, who was a passenger in the Yukon, was wearing a seatbelt. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

