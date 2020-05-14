‘He was my baby, and a mom shouldn’t have to bury her children’: Family members of man who fell from building speak about their loss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — To most people who read this, Nick Combs is the worker who died after falling from a Sioux Falls building earlier this week. But, to the people who loved him, he was a beloved friend, son, husband, and father of a little boy.

The incident happened at the new five-story headquarters for First Premier Bank at 14th and Minnesota. According to a co-worker, Combs was a welder who was called in to do some work on the building. Combs fell from the building and died at the scene. He was just 24-years-old. His family and friends will lay him to rest on Saturday, which is also the day he would’ve turned 25.

Combs worked as a welder, who had a hand in creating buildings all over Sioux Falls. His wife Christa says he had such passion for his career, he never minded being on the clock.

“You could just see the light in his eyes,” Christa Combs said.

Perhaps the love for his job is why he gladly went into work on Tuesday, a day he had off.

“I tried to call him afterwards. After people told me, but I tried to call him because I didn’t believe it yet,” Christa said.

While OSHA looks for answers, his friends and family are finding shreds of comfort in each other. Shannon Combs says she knew her son’s work was dangerous, and finally got the phone call she had been dreading.

“It was really hard. It still is. It still is. I can’t wrap my head around it. He was my baby, and a mom shouldn’t have to bury her children,” Shannon said.

Shannon says her son was a happy person who loved life and sports.

“Football was his pride and joy,” Shannon said.

That eventually came in second to his family, including his four-and-a-half-year-old son, Carsen.

“I think kind of knows something is wrong,” Christa said.

Faith is helping the family right now, but it only goes so far when reality is still so painful.

“People ask me, what can I do to help you? What can I do for you? First comment, bring my son back,” Shannon Combs said.

Nick Combs was a builder who finished his work far too soon. But, it’s evident his most valuable creations are the relationships he forged in the time he had.

“I always will have him in my heart,” Christa said.

If you want to help the Combs family with funeral expenses, you can do so. The family has set up GoFundMe page.