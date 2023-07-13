COLMAN, S.D. (KELO) — A memorial ride is set to take place Saturday to remember Taitt McKnight, a man from Colman who died by suicide almost three years ago.

While this is the third year they’ve hosted the ride, this is the first time that all the proceeds raised will go into a scholarship fund named after him.

Taitt graduated from Colman-Egan High School in 2018. After he died in September of 2020, his family and others in the community put this memorial ride together to remember him in the best way they can — with Harleys and having a good time.

Baylee Palli says her cousin Taitt loved three things.

“He loved his Harley, he loved his family and his friends and he liked to have fun, and I think this is all three of those things. There’s no better way, I think, to honor him,” Palli said.

Family members describe Taitt as someone who was full of life and always willing to help others.

“He’d give you the shirt off his back, and I know that you know that as well as I do, so does everybody else, and all those people over the last couple years since Taitt passed away, they’ve all been very good about reminding me of that. He was just a great kid,” Taitt’s dad Pat McKnight said.

The memorial ride starts in Dell Rapids and will make stops in numerous small towns all the way to one of Taitt’s favorite spots, Lake Poinsett, and then ending back in Dell Rapids.

“I think now being able to do that in his memory is incredible. I think for us when we lost Taitt, the biggest thing was thinking about all the people that wouldn’t get to meet him and have this impact that Taitt had. This big contagious smile. This just great person,” Palli said.

This is the first memorial ride where all proceeds will be used for a scholarship fund in Taitt’s name.

“The community he grew up in, which is Colman, they’ve given a lot to all the kids over the years, and especially with Taitt when he passed away, they’ve been very good to us and this is our way of giving back,” Pat McKnight said.

The event also brings awareness to mental health and suicide prevention.

“I think it just goes to show that even when everyone seems to have it all together, maybe you should check in on them, give them a hug, maybe they don’t have it all together,” Palli said.

“There’s such a black cloud over mental health awareness, and you know, we struggled with it. We didn’t have a clue what was going on, and for a family as close as ours, that says a lot about what it represents. And I think that if I can save one child, if my family can save one child from going down that path, we’re in,” Pat McKnight said.

Signup for the memorial ride and poker run is at the Prohibition Pub in Dell Rapids from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

For more information about the event, including each stop, you can visit this Facebook post.