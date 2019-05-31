HBO’s Deadwood premiere Friday

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota town will have a Hollywood movie premiere Friday night.

The short-lived HBO series, “Deadwood,” only lasted for three seasons before being canceled 13 years ago. But streaming services have brought in new fans.

And now, there’s a new HBO movie which picks up a decade after the series final season.

Deadwood’s characters are reunited to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. The movie is expected to be as colorful and rough and tumble as the show.

The premiere is at the Deadwood Mountain Grand at 6 p.m. MDT with doors opening about an hour beforehand.

