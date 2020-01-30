HB 1057 Transgender Bill moves forward

A controversial transgender bill in the South Dakota Legislature is moving forward.



Wednesday the full House voted in favor of a measure that would make it a crime for any medical professional to perform gender-affirming procedures on children under the age of 16.

It would only be a class 1 misdemeanor rather than a felony as first proposed.

The amended bill that came out of committee earlier this week was debated for more than two hours Wednesdayy in front of the full House.

Its primary sponsor, State Representative Fred Deutsch, said his bill should be passed after listening to a diverse group, including people who are transgender and health care professionals.

Deutsch said the bill is about protecting young children, who don’t understand the impact that sterility, mutilation and other life long health risks will have on them later in life.

“This is a bill of compassion, it simply says wait until your 16th birthday that’s all, just wait,” Deutsch said.

But opponents argue the government should not interfere with private family matters like this.

“So tell me Representatives, why are we legislating and involving ourselves into some aspects of health care, but not others is that not the definition of hypocrisy,” Representative Kelly Sullivan of Sioux Falls said.

“The effects of puberty blocks are reversible, when you stop taking them your generic puberty restarts again,” Representative Ryan Cwach of Yankton said.

“Please vote green to protect our children let’s send this over to the Senate for them to do their good work,” Deutsch said.

The bill passed on 46-23 vote. It now goes to the full Senate for debate.

Representative Cwach of Yankton, a lawyer, said it’s likely the American Civil Liberties Union would take South Dakota to court if the bill becomes law.