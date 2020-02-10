HB 1057 defeated 5-2 in Senate committee

Part of crowd attending SD Senate committee hearing on HB 1057 that has been amended down to a civil action. Bob Mercer / KELOLAND News.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota senate panel sent controversial House Bill 1057 to the 41st Day with a 5-2 Monday afternoon in Pierre.

The bill was amended twice to allow civil action against medical professionals in South Dakota for performing gender altering procedures on children younger than 16.

Multiple South Dakota organizations opposed the bill and testified against it Monday including the South Dakota State Medical Association, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the South Dakota Retailers Association.

Senator Helene Duhamel (R-Rapid City), Senator Red Dawn Foster (D-Pine Ridge), Senator Art Rusch (R-Vermillion), Senator Wayne Steinhauer (R-Hartford) and Senator Deb Soholt (R-Sioux Falls) all voted to kill the bill.

Senators Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City) and Lance Russell (R-Hot Springs) voted to move the bill to the senate floor.

Senator Rusch said he received “several times as much” communication on this bill than any other in his six years as a legislator.

“It’s a problem we don’t really know the solution to at this time,” Rusch said.

This is a developing story. KELOLAND News will have more coverage on-air and online.