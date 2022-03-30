SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A park on the west side of Sioux Falls is undergoing a big renovation this spring and summer.

Students and staff gathered inside the Hayward Elementary gymnasium for the unveiling of the new park concept.

“It’s a major investment for the area, for the students and families, and something that they’re going to take advantage of year round,” said Derek Maassen, Principal at Hayward Elementary.

The idea was introduced in 2019 by the Promising Futures Fund, which collaborated with Hayward elementary and the city of Sioux Falls to make this happen.

“We’re interested in forming a partnership with you, we’ll help raise some money, we’ll look to others to help raise some money from the private sector, but lets get a new park built for this neighborhood and these kids,” Steve Hildebrand, chair of Promising Futures Fund.

The two million dollar project will include new bike trails, playground equipment, a splash pad and a dog park for surrounding neighborhoods and students.

“It means the city, the school district, different community partners all chipping in money, time, talent, treasure to bring a park to neighborhood who needed it,” said Paul Tenhaken, Mayor of Sioux Falls.

The park will be ready for use by August of this year.

“I can bring my dog here and I can come over here and play around with my friends,” said student John Lewis

Construction is set to begin in early April.