SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – From horses, to sheep, to donkeys, and even a llama, there are a lot of mouths to feed at McCrossan Boys Ranch. And those animals have important jobs.

“We’re feeding cattle too, and then we have miniature donkeys and some miniature ponies that the boys use, they’re more of a therapy animal, and the ponies we will use for some showing as well in the 4H program we do,” equine assistant, Brianna Pederson said.

“I’ve been here for awhile, I’ve been here for about three and a half years, so it’s really helping me to be up here, especially with equine,” resident, Ethan said.

But less than ideal weather has meant less cuttings of hay.

“That’s been for the last three years, so it’s just kind of accumulated to the point where we are behind,” Pederson said. “We just haven’t been able to get as much off of our land as we usually do with all the droughts and flooding and everything the last few years.”

While they have been able to buy some hay, the ranch is asking for donations of alfalfa and grass round bales.

“Square bales we will use too, anything that people are willing to donate to us to help is all a help, so we’ve gone and picked some up from some of our donors too,” Pederson said.

Pederson says they go through about 30 to 45 bales each month.

“Our horses and our livestock are a huge part of what we do for our boys out here, even just the work aspect of it is a lot of therapy for some of them and just gives them a purpose,” Pederson said.

“When I first came here it was really new, so yeah it’s definitely made a change in my life,” Ethan said.

Pederson says when the weather is cold, the amount of hay bales used each month can go up.

If you’d like to help out in any way, you can call McCrossan Boys Ranch at 605-339-1203.