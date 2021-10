WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Wessington Springs spent the day putting out a fire at a hay shed on Monday.

Officials say crews were called to a structure fire southwest of Wessington Springs around 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a building full of hay bales fully engulfed. It took until about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for several agencies to put the fire out, tear bales apart and remove debris.

Courtesy of Wessington Springs Volunteer Fire Department

Crews also had to use an excavator to help in the fire fighting efforts.