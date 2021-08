WASTA, S.D. (KELO) — Fire officials have an update on the Hawk Draw Fire burning near I-90, west of Wasta.

As of Wednesday evening, the fire was estimated at 291 acres. Officials say growth potential for the fire is moderate.

Wide screenshot of the Hawk Draw Fire | Courtesy U.S. Wildfire Map

Close-up of Hawk Draw Fire map | Courtesy U.S. Wildfire Map

The fire started just before midnight on Tuesday, August 17. The grassfire started when a semi hauling hay caught on fire.

Authorities urge people to give firefighters and other first responders room to work.

Click here for more information from Great Plains Fire.