Hawarden man arrested after shooting, killing neighbor’s dog

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — A Hawarden man was arrested and charged with animal abuse following an incident early Wednesday morning.

According to a release, on Wednesday, December 23, at 6:57 a.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Koenen, 20, of Hawarden.

The arrest stemmed from a report from someone claiming their dog was missing from their residence northeast of Hawarden.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that Koenen went to the neighbor’s property and shot and killed their dog.

Koenen was charged with animal abuse.