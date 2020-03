ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KELO) — The Sioux County Attorney’s Office announced a Hawarden, Iowa man had been sentenced to probation for stealing items from his former employer.

Jeffery Mueller, 45, pled guilty to entering a Central Catering vehicle and building and committing a theft on July 5, 2019.

Mueller was sentenced to seven years in prison suspended with a five-year probation term. He was ordered to have no contact with the victims as well as pay restitution of $1,971.77.