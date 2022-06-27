SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Hawarden, Iowa, man 39, was arrested and charged Sunday after an investigation by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office and Hawarden Police.

The county sheriff’s office said in a news release that Christopher Heuer was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation that began after the sheriff’s office received a report of destruction of personal property and an assault that had occurred at a residence four miles southwest of Ireton.