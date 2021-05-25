Have discussions of race relations have led to any changes in Sioux Falls?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. His death sparked ongoing protests and a re-examination of racism and policing in the United States.

Tamian Dysart and his partner operate “Think 3D Solutions” in Sioux Falls.

They work with companies to improve their workplace and community culture.

Dysart grew up in Sioux Falls and serves on a number of boards in the business community.

We asked him if he thought the George Floyd case has brought change.

“There is a lot of conversation, so there’s momentum happening, but I think if you poll the impacted parties the broader diverse community from a lot of their perspective they’re not seeing it,” Dysart said.

Dysart says if efforts to do something about racism were graded on a report card, we might be getting a D or a D-minus from those most impacted in the city.

But he says if we can turn the conversations created by George Floyd’s murder into action, Sioux Falls can become an example for other cities.

“Let’s not wait for the next incident to happen, because another incident will happen. But when it does how do we have that definition and narrative of what Sioux Falls is about, so if something happens up the road in Omaha or Minneapolis or Chicago, we can speak to what we are doing in this community, yes that’s terrible that it is happening there but we have a really clear definition of what Sioux Falls is really about,” Dysart said.

Dysart says when he was going to school in Sioux Falls there was 5 percent diversity. Today his kids are growing up with 40 percent diversity.

“How we are invested in diversity and inclusion and truly creating that model city that we’d all desire to have for everybody,” Dysart said.