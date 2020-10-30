Haunted House in Davis gives scares and donations back to the community

DAVIS, S.D. (KELO) – There are many folks hosting haunted houses across KELOLAND in hopes of giving people a good fright. But a special one in Davis, South Dakota is looking to give their community a little bit more.

Every year, Cinda Wilson loves to give the town of Davis some good fun and some frights.

“Yes. Definitely a few frights out of people. To hear the stories afterwards from role-players in the haunted house about things that had happened, that is one of the best things too,” Organizer Cinda Wilson said.

She along with members of the community started the Haunting on Highway 18 three years ago, and it only grows more terrifying each year.

“The previous two years, we built the haunted house out of pallets and tents and things like that outside. This year, the city donated the use of a Morton building shed, and, so we’ve been building the haunted house inside there,” Wilson said.

Today, she has over 30 volunteers that live in and around Davis that help her bring it to life.

“As long as I can make them yell and run and they don’t know which way to go, that’s what it’s all about,” Volunteer, Jerry VanBeese said.

VanBeese, who will be featured in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre room.

“I’ve had the same roll every year. That’s the room I like being in, and it’s the most scary right toward the end so you can watch everyone fly right out the door,” VanBeese said.

But this Haunted House gives out more than just scares. They put the proceeds they receive from visitors back into the community.

“We donated money to the city so they could do some work on the park. We donated to the food pantry – the local food pantry. I mean, it’s really important right now for the holidays,” Wilson said.

While this haunted festival is full of tricks, Wilson says it’s also a treat to see the community come together.

“To be able to take that back to the volunteers and they get to see the work they’ve done in order to support this, it just makes everything worth while,” Wilson said.

The Haunting on Highway 18 is tonight and goes from 4 to 10.