Haunted car wash benefits Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Silverstar is offering a car wash with a scare for a cause.

Silverstar Car Wash is set to transform its location at 57th Street & Marion Avenue in Sioux Falls into a Carnival of Screams.

“Kids already love the car wash and the colors and the soap and the lights so to add the haunted feel to it and have it a family event it brings a different feeling,” Silverstar Car Wash Regional Manager Will Bell said.

The Haunted Car Wash got its start in 2019, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Feeding South Dakota.

“We’ve had a partnership with Feeding South Dakota since day one doing this, we want to give back to that. COVID last year made it even a bigger push to get as much donated to them due to life circumstances,” Bell said.

“It’s such a great time to give around the holidays and so to be able to have something themed like the Halloween car wash is a great thing,” Feeding South Dakota Chief Executive Officer Lori Dykstra said.

The event raised about $3,200 last year, providing nearly 10,000 meals for families in need.

“We do boxes every month so families can come to one of our mobile distribution sites around Sioux Falls and be able to pick up 75-pounds of food and that’s frozen foods, perishables, as well as fresh produce each month for their family,” Dykstra said.

Making this “carnival” well worth the price of admission.

“We expect to scare them, so you’re going to see a lot of people out here walking around trying to shake cars, open up cars, screaming. We’re going to have people inside the Haunted Car Wash, we’re going to have setups, so you’re going to expect to see a lot of clowns,” Bell said.

Silverstar’s Haunted Car Wash is available from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. this Wednesday through Saturday at the 57th & Marion location only.