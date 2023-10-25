SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More people in need are getting winter coats just in time for the wintry weather in the forecast.

St. Francis House guest Shane Dahl just got a brand new coat Wednesday thanks to Keep KELOLAND Warm.

“I’m happy,” Dahl said.

The St. Francis House in Sioux Falls is one of the donation drop-off sites for the program.

The winter clothing is also sorted at the St. Francis House and distributed to agencies so it can be handed out to the people they help.

When KELOLAND News showed up at the St. Francis House Wednesday, the lobby was full of bags and boxes of winter gear ready to head out the door.

“These are orders that were placed that now the agencies will come and pick them up,” St. Francis House executive director Julie Becker said.

Keep KELOLAND Warm isn’t just about coats. Hats and gloves are in high demand right now.

“Not only are we keeping people warm, but we’re keeping their extremities warm from frostbite,” Becker said.

Dahl knows just how important these winter clothing donations can be.

“I’ve been out there on the streets. I’ve been under bridges before and it gets cold out there,” Dahl said.

But with each donation, people in need will be safer during the frigid South Dakota winter.

You can drop off your donations of new or gently used coats and winter clothing at any Sioux Falls Lewis Store except the one downtown through November 22nd.

The St. Francis House will accept them over the next several months.

Montgomery’s is also a partner for Keep KELOLAND Warm.