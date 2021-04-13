Harvester Kitchen by Bryan to open in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As summer weather inches closer in KELOLAND, a new restaurant is preparing to welcome customers inside its downtown Sioux Falls location.

Bryan Moscatello is hard at work preparing to open The Harvester Kitchen by Bryan in downtown Sioux Falls.

The chef partner is bringing his many years of experience in the restaurant world, ranging from places all across the country, to this unique restaurant.

“I’m taking more of kind of my experiences from The Little Nell and Aspen with my experiences of the DC area, as well as Denver and Chicago and kind of mixing them. And I’m coming up with what I feel is the, is kind of a great balance,” Moscatello said.

The restaurant is housed in the Harvester Building, which dates back to 1906.

“With this, I really wanted to showcase, you know, the history, you know, so we’ve done, we’ve left a lot of things, just raw, you know, the floor, the brick walls, the beams, you know, we’re not, we’re not touching them up,” Moscatello said.

The new restaurant isn’t meant to feel as though you’re in a restaurant though, but instead, somewhere more familiar.

The restaurant model is meant to feel like a dinner party, even featuring its own living room.

“This is my loft. Okay. So, it’s a restaurant, however, we’ve set it up really to be more, have much more of a residential feel,” Moscatello said.

Featuring dining spots such as a ‘formal dining room table’ and a ‘den’ area, he hopes guests will feel at home.

“Some days they might come in and just want to grab a quick bite. Other days, they might want to start with a drink in the living room and then move over to the dining room and then finish up after, after dinner in the den,” Moscatello said.

Whichever area guests choose to dine at, he says their experience will be one to remember.

An opening date hasn’t been set yet, but the restaurant hopes to have its doors open this spring.