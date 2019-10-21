Harvest season is on for farmers in KELOLAND

After a lengthy rain delay, the harvest is back on in KELOLAND. Combines are rolling all across Minnehaha County and the rest of the state this weekend. KELOLAND News caught up with a couple of farmers to find out how the harvest is going.

The combine rolling in the field sounds pretty sweet to third-generation farmer Dalton Larson.

“We just got into the field last night, this is our second field that we’ve gotten into and things are looking pretty good. A lot of people are already done with beans but we just kind of got rolling on beans the past couple of days,” Larson said.

The Hartford-area farmer and his brother have several acres they couldn’t plant at all and this soybean field was planted weeks later than normal.

“The yields so far, the combine is showing 60 but it’s hard to say if that’s right or not,” Larson said.

Larson says 60 bushels per acre is just fine considering the weather challenges this year. He’s just glad to finally be rolling.

“It’s not fun seeing the corn and beans just sitting out there in the field. It’s not doing any good sitting in the field, it’s a lot better in the bins or down at the elevator, in cash, would be a lot better,” Larson said.

The strong winds blowing dust off Anthony Bly’s combine are actually helping speed the harvest along. The Sioux Falls-area farmer says the windier, the better as far as he’s concerned.

“The wind really brought the soybeans around yesterday. It was probably a little too much for most people, but it really drys things out well. It blows into the night and you can go later into the evening. If the wind dies down, then you have to quit because the dew comes on quicker and the soybeans get tough,” Bly said.

Bly says some of his corn was damaged by hail storms this summer, but his soybean yields are looking good.

“I think we’re getting a really good crop for the late planting day. We’ve got to be very happy about that considering all the rain that we had,” Bly said.

But even if you’re not a farmer, Larson says you can help the harvest by how you drive.

“The best things that you guys can do is just watch out for the farmers that are on the roads, whether it’s semis or tractors or combines. There’s a lot of times they can’t see you where you are and they can’t get out of the way or get stopped very fast, they have a lot of weight behind them. they’re a freight train rolling and for them to get stopped isn’t easy, so watch out for them and they’ll watch out for you,” Larson said.