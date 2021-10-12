Harvest is in full swing, but heavy rain this week could delay it

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fall harvest is in full swing, but with heavy rain in the forecast, it’s a race against the clock.

A lot of farmers are scrambling to get their crops in before it hits.

During harvest season….

“We don’t like to burn the midnight oil too often,” Canistota farmer Eric Tieszen said.

Tieszen gets going early in the morning.

“We’d rather start early and get off at a decent time and go home and see the family,” Tieszen said.

Tieszen says, so far, the weather has been favorable.

“Great harvest conditions,” Tieszen said.

Unlike other areas of KELOLAND, Tieszen says his fields weren’t heavily impacted by this year’s drought.

“Yields are better than what we expected, in July we didn’t expect to have much at all,” Tieszen said.

Just down the road, Carl D. Jensen is following along in his four-wheeler, while his son runs the combine.

“He does a real good job, he’s got the snout right down on the ground,” Jensen said.

He has to get low in some areas to pick up the corn that was knocked down by strong winds earlier this summer.

Jensen says that can slow the harvest down and so can the weather.

He doesn’t like this week’s forecast of heavy rain.

“Yeah I’m not too crazy about it,” Jensen said.

But like most farmers, when it rains you repair.

“It’ll be a nice break to do some repair work and make sure we’re ready to finish our harvest without any breakdowns,” Tieszen said.

Jensen says he’s more than half done with his harvest, he only wishes the weather would cooperate.

“Another week would be nice and then I’m pretty sure everybody will be done,” Jensen said. “We’ll make it, we always have, we are survivors us farmers.”

Tieszen says his beans are done and he’s about 70% done with corn.