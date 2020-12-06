Hartford’s Hometown Christmas brought holiday cheer downtown

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — As the classic song goes, Christmastime is here, and this is certainly the case for the Hartford community as they had their Hometown Christmas celebration Sunday.

Downtown, you could find Santa, Mrs. Claus, snowmen, reindeer and even the Grinch hanging out and taking pictures. Their parade of lights just kicked off at 5:30 p.m. and tonight there will be a fireworks show at the high school. This celebration is something the town has been doing since 2011.

“We really went back and forth, what to do, what not to do, we really just felt like this year, more than ever, people just really needed some Christmas cheer and we thought, if we can get creative and be able to do it in a matter that still allowed people to be safe and take those precautions, we really wanted and we really thought it was important to do that,” co-chair organizer Lisa Hellbig said.

There was also a vendor show, a gingerbread house contest and other activities going on Sunday for the celebration.