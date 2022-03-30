HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Hartford has announced it’s getting its first Dairy Queen location.

On Wednesday, the Hartford Area Development Foundation said a South Dakota man is planning to open his 7th Dairy Queen Grill & Chill location. The owner, Lonnie Heier, has been in the business for 16 years.

The new Dairy Queen will be located just off I-90, at Exit 387 on Western Avenue, according to the press release. It will be located across the street from Ace Hardware and north of Buss CPA, Backdoor Garden and Grocott Ink & Thread.

The release goes on to say Heier is looking to hire around 50 employees for this new location.

The location is slated to open mid to late fall.