Hartford man’s sculpture wins SculptureWalk award, to be added to city’s permanent collection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local artist has captured the 2020 Sculpture Walk People’s Choice award.

Hartford resident Scott Schlag claimed the honor for “Jake on Bass”, one of 62 sculptures currently on display along the sidewalks of downtown Sioux Falls. To call this a passion project is an understatement.

“I stopped counting at about 300 hours on this one,” Scott Schlag said.

“Tough competition for People’s Choice. 62 sculptures from around the country, really tough competition. People love this sculpture though,” Jim Clark said.

As the People’s Choice award winner, “Jake on Bass” will now become a part of the city’s permanent collection of sculptures.