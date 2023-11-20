SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office honored a Hartford man with a Citizen Service Medal.

“It’s pretty impressive, the heroics of what you did to save the life of someone struggling with a mental health crisis,” Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said.

Darin Lewno was on his way home from work in April when he noticed someone on the edge of the Interstate 90 overpass at the Dell Rapids exit.

“I asked him… are you doing okay? Can I get you some help? And he actually kind of laid down on the overpass. He was straddling the guard rail and he laid down on it and he looked back up at me and said I need a lot of help,” Lewno said.

Lewno says they talked for a little bit, and he ended up giving the man a hug.

He said it didn’t take long before deputies arrived to make sure the person got the help they needed.