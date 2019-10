The owner of a Hartford salvage yard admits to having 35-illegal bombs.

ATF agents searched Jerry Gosmire’s 35-acre property back in November.

An agent told KELOLAND News the search turned up 46 guns – including rifles, shotguns, pistols and revolvers – along with 37-explosive devices.

Federal court papers filed Monday say Gosmire plans to plead guilty to receiving explosives.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.