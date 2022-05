HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News was on the scene at the Coffee Shop gas station off of I-90 in Hartford, S.D.

KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk reports the windows at the gas station were blown out, glass doors were damaged and vehicles were also missing windows.

There was also a FedEx truck with a trailer tipped over in the parking lot and a camper with excessive damage.

Emergency crews remind you to stay home if possible and allow them to respond to the excessive damage.