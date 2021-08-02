Hartford family involved in fatal crash in western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) – Four people have been killed and two children injured in a crash on Interstate 90 in western Montana Saturday evening.

Two adults and a teen from Hartford, South Dakota were killed in a head-on collision near Whitehall, Montana, authorities say. Two children from the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The Montana Highway Patrol says a 45-year-old Spokane, Washington man, suspected of being under the influence, was traveling the wrong way on the interstate. He crashed into the vehicle occupied by a 37-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl from South Dakota. The 8-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The Washington man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say two of the victims were not wearing seatbelts. Authorities are still investigating.

A GoFundMe has been started for the family from Hartford. Click here for more information.