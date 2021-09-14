Hartford couple survives Hurricane Olaf

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Hartford, South Dakota couple is back home safe tonight after a week-long vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

It was supposed to be a week of fun in the sun and relaxation, but Mother Nature had other plans.

“It was, it was intense,” Scott Pulse said.

Hurricane Olaf, a category two hurricane, came ashore and slammed the coastline of Cabo San Lucas and the resort where Scott and Vanessa Pulse of Hartford were vacationing.

“Basically the whole resort we were staying in got flooded out, they lost power, they lost cell phone service and no landline,” Scott said.

Olaf packed a punch with sustained wind speeds of nearly 100 mph and peak gusts even higher.

“With the wind blowing it sounded like there was a ghost in our room, because it was howling so bad and everything and that in itself was kind of freaky,” Vanessa said.

Scott and Vanessa who have never experienced a hurricane before were terrified.

Don: What was going through your mind?

Scott: We were going to die.

Their resort notified them by letter that they should be prepared to evacuate, but Scott and Vanessa hunkered down in their room and rode out the storm.

“A little nervous not knowing what to expect because it’s a tornado on water essentially I’ve been in a tornado before and that’s scary enough in itself,” Vanessa said.

They say the whole ordeal lasted about 12 hours.

The next day, it was obvious Cabo San Lucas had suffered a devastating blow turning their dream vacation into a nightmare.

“Yeah it was a little unnerving,” Vanessa said.

Thankfully their flight back home didn’t get cancelled and they were able to make it to the airport and fly home the very next day.

“I’ve never been so happy to be back in South Dakota on a Friday night,” Scott said.

The scariest part, they said, was not being able to call home to let family know they were safe.