HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Hartford Chiropractor has officially been indicted on several charges, including rape and sexual contact with a child in his care.

Joel Martens

Court Papers say 31-year-old Joel Martens began having sexual contact with the victim when she was 16 years old while he was helping coach a workout for the West Central Track and Field team.

The document goes on to say, over the next two years, the victim says she had sex with Martens more than 100 times at his chiropractic office.

Martens is charged with 2 counts of rape in the second degree, 12 counts of sexual contact with a child under 18, 2 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.