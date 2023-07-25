HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Hartford chiropractor is behind bars accused of rape and sexual contact with a child.
31-year-old Joel Martens was arrested Monday.
According to court documents, the victim is a teenage girl who was seeing Martens for chiropractic care.
Along with being a chiropractor, authorities say Martens also worked with student-athletes in the area.
He is scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon.
KELOLAND News reached out to ChiroSport, PC for reaction to the charges. An office manager shared the following statement:
We have been recently informed of the charges against Dr. Joel Martens. We have a zero tolerance policy and do not condone these types of behaviors. We have been lucky to serve the Hartford community and are heartbroken to hear of these allegations. We look forward to continuing to serve the Hartford area in the future. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim, their families, and all parties affected. We will have no further comment until more information is released.ChiroSport, PC