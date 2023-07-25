HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Hartford chiropractor is behind bars accused of rape and sexual contact with a child.

Joel Martens

31-year-old Joel Martens was arrested Monday.

According to court documents, the victim is a teenage girl who was seeing Martens for chiropractic care.

Along with being a chiropractor, authorities say Martens also worked with student-athletes in the area.

He is scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon.

KELOLAND News reached out to ChiroSport, PC for reaction to the charges. An office manager shared the following statement: