Hartford business hosting book drive to benefit West Central School District

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – Donating a book could save you some money at one Hartford business.

The West Central School District has three libraries. With about 1,200 readers checking out books throughout the school year, it can take a toll on some of the novels.

“What a great problem we have here, our students are reading so much that our books are falling apart, our library circulation has increased significantly the last couple years and with that comes a lot of wear and tear on the books,” district librarian, DaNann Tirrel said.

Several of the books could use an update. The district librarian says due to the pandemic, they haven’t been able to host their book drive for the last two years.

“Which is a major source of funding for our libraries and also a chance for us to bring new and exciting titles for our readers,” Tirrel said.

Now a local business is stepping up to help out the school district. Throughout the month of November Buffalo Ridge Brewing is hosting a book drive.

“Basically one of the owners, Lisa, she had sent me a screenshot from a post that DaNann the librarian had made saying they are in desperate need for books,” beertender, event coordinator, Morgan Bream said. Anything we could do to help, we immediately jumped on it.”

And those who donate can even save some money.

“If anyone brings in 1-5 books they get a $1 off a pint, 6+ books you get a free drink token,” Bream said.

Supporting a community one book at a time.

“We received so much support from everyone in Hartford, Hartford is like a big family, everyone here helps each other and so we feel it’s important to give back to the community in that way,” Bream said.

You can donate new or used books through November 24th.

New titles are needed and some topics like sports and hunting are some of the most popular.