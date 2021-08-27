Hart Ranch Resort sees major hail damage after a severe storm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A round of severe weather brought damaging hail in western KELOLAND. That meant a busy day of clean up and assessing the damage at the Hart Ranch Camping Resort south of Rapid City.

As you can see, everyone here at the Hart Ranch is doing their part to help clean up the mess from last night’s hail storm.

“It sounded like someone was pounding on our house with sledgehammers and our truck.. It was scary but we know that in South Dakota you get hail so,” Lillian Carlson, camper from Texas, said.

Many people like Lillian Carlson and her husband, are assessing their damages and cleaning up the streets this morning.

“Hoping it doesn’t rain for a while,” Carlson said.

Stephen Smith from Colorado, lost a car window and air conditioning unit inside his camper. Because of that, he and his wife are headed home today.

“We have hail storms but not the size or as bad as it was here in the Black Hills. It was much much much worse,” Smith said.

Nothing like you’ve ever seen before?

“No, actually I grew up here and I spent most of my life here and I’ve never seen a storm this bad,” Smith said.

Manager of Hart Ranch, Tim Schnable, says every inch of the campground was hit by the hail last night. With everyone pitching in this morning, things are quickly getting back to normal.

“I don’t think anyone got through unscathed in this so this was pretty devastating for the entire resort, but people are now cleaning up and taking care of business. And a lot of volunteers as you can see cleaning up the pool area getting ready to go so shortly it’s going to be business as usual, just a lot of repairs going on,” Schnable said.