BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Brandon elected a new mayor last night.

Harry Buck received 535 votes, just 45 votes more than T.J. Cameron and 69 more than Jack Parliament.

“Brandon continues to be a great place to live. We’re a community that pretty much revolves around the churches and the school. And in the real estate business, I have a lot of people that call me from out of state that’s done some research and they’re interested in Brandon,” Buck said.

Buck will serve for one year, which is the remainder of the original term.