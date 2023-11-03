HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The first roundabout in Harrisburg is now open for traffic.

This new roundabout is at the intersection of Cliff Avenue and Willow Street.

As you can see in this video drivers are already taking advantage of the newly opened roadway.

Construction for the project began in April and opened exactly on the expected completion date.

“We’ve been out for about an hour… …no backed up traffic everything is going good.”

Mayor Wenk says the roundabout was needed to help traffic flow as Harrisburg continues to grow.