Harrisburg woman charged with DUI after leading authorities on a “complex hit-and-run”

A 24-year-old woman was arrested after police say she led them on a “complex hit-and-run incident” in the NE part of Harrisburg early Friday morning.

Authorities say they found a vehicle that drove through construction areas, several yards, through a Christmas display, over snow banks and sidewalks, and over a set of mailboxes. The incident involved roughly 14 city blocks.

With the help of people in the neighborhood, authorities were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle’s bumper and license plate, which helped identify the vehicle and the woman driving the car.

The 24-year-old woman from Harrisburg is being charged with DUI, reckless driving, and intentional damage to private property.

Authorities are asking homeowners in the area to check their property for damage. If you need to report damage from this incident, please call the LCSO at 605-764-5651.