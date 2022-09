SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg School District will be getting a new elementary school.

Voters approved a $30 million bond on Sept. 27 for a new elementary school to be located just to the west of south Cliff Avenue in Harrisburg, school officials said.

The new school will ease overcrowding at Liberty Elementary.

The bond also includes possible improvements at South Middle School.

The bond was passed with a 74% approval, according to the district’s website.