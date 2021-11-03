Harrisburg students looking ahead to spring planting

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Winter may be just around the corner, but some students in Harrisburg are already looking ahead to spring.

Journey Elementary started work on some garden beds. Students even got to help fill the gardens with soil.

Each bed will feature a different theme.

“It was really fun getting to pour in the dirt and just getting to run back and forth and doing it with a bunch of other kids,”4th grader Matilyn Fedders said.

“It’s going to be a fun way it’s a fun experiment for all of our school to see how plants grow. And it’s gonna be something that we all look forward to doing and for all of us to learn,” said 5th grader Brooklynn Winnkels.

Teachers hope to make this a year-round project with kids starting seedlings inside the school over the winter months as well as reading about the best ways to grow different plants.