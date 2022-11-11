SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Service to your country can include a lot more than just joining the military.

Army Lt. General Ronald Place spoke at the Veteran’s day Program at Harrisburg High School Friday.

Place is from South Dakota, studied at USD, became a surgeon, and is currently the director of the Defense Health Agency.

“This day is about those who serve and those who have served and have returned to their communities as private citizens,” said Lt. General Ronald Place, U. S. Army.

Lt. General Place told the students they don’t have to join the military to serve their country. Just be an honest, upright citizen who volunteers in the community.