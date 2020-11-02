Harrisburg students and staff look to the future during college application week

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is celebrating college application week, with schools across the state waiving the admission application fee for high school seniors. KELOLAND’s Travis Fossing takes us to Harrisburg, where students and staff are busy preparing for the future.

College application week has Harrisburg students looking at life beyond high school.

“We always encourage our students to get excited about college applications and careers, and post-secondary options, but for sure this week we do a few extra activities just to kind of encourage that application to be completed,” Harrisburg counselor Dana Bigge said.

Senior Ethyn Rollinger is currently more focused on helping Harrisburg beat Roosevelt in the football semifinals, but knows there’s work to be done off the field.

“It’s a really good reminder to just get going on those things because I know there’s a lot of scholarships and things like that, where the earlier you apply, the better you’re going to have a chance to get into a place, so this week’s a really good reminder for that,” Harrisburg senior Ethyn Rollinger said.

As seniors send out applications, the colleges have altered the way they’re recruiting students due to COVID-19.

“We have college reps that will Zoom into meetings with our students here at the high school. They had a virtual college fair in September, so they’re trying all these different avenues to try and reach students if they can’t necessarily get them physically onto campus,” Bigge said.

“Different is our new normal, so just being able to talk with those people and get an understanding of what the university can offer you is about as good as you can get right now,” Rollinger said.

Bigge says the time to submit college applications is now, but her door is always open.

“We just know that anytime that they want to fill out those applications, anytime that they want to explore those options, is a good thing, and so anytime of the year, but this time is where we normally see the majority of students start at least going down that road of filling out those applications,” Bigge said.

Application week started in 2014, with nine South Dakota high schools taking part. This year, about 180 are expected to participate.