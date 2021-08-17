Harrisburg school shooter faces rape charge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly six years after shooting his high school principal, Mason Buhl is headed back to court in connection with the same case.

Buhl was a teenager when he brought a gun into Harrisburg High School and pulled the trigger.

Now he’s 22 and facing a new charge, this time–rape.

On September 30th, 2015, 16-year-old Mason Buhl walked into Harrisburg High School with a gun. He shot his principal before being tackled and held until police arrived.

The principal recovered and Buhl pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

The judge gave him 15 years of probation, along with a 25-year suspended sentence – meaning he wouldn’t have to serve a day in prison as long as he stayed out of trouble.

Now, nearly 6 years after the school shooting, Buhl is 22-years old and headed back to court.

He’s accused of rape in Hughes County. The alleged crime happened between June of 2020 and July of this year. While details of the case are sealed, we’ve also discovered a protection order filed against him this summer in Minnehaha County.

But these new charges mean he could now face prison time for the school shooting.

Buhl will return to court in Lincoln County on September 2nd, Facing both his old case and new allegations.

Until then, he is out on bond.