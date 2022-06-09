SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rape trial in Hughes County for Mason Buhl has been pushed back until October.

If you recall, Buhl is the man who was sentenced in the Harrisburg School Shooting back in 2015.

He never served prison time but was given a 25-year suspended sentence. Now, depending on the outcome of what happens in Hughes County, Buhl could be going to prison for a long time.

When Mason Buhl pleaded guilty to attempted murder — for shooting the principal at Harrisburg High School — a judge gave him a 25-year suspended sentence. This means the teenager wouldn’t have to serve a day in prison as long as he stayed out of trouble.

He’s now 22 years old and facing multiple rape charges in Hughes County. If found guilty of rape, he faces up to 50 years in prison.

The alleged crimes happened between June of 2020 and July of last year. Buhl was originally scheduled to go on trial in February but the case has been pushed back multiple times and is now scheduled for October.

Now that he’s facing new charges in Hughes County, prosecutors in Lincoln County have reopened Buhl’s case in connection to the school shooting seven years ago in Harrisburg.

State’s Attorney Tom Wollman tells KELOLAND News, that while the case is open, everything is on hold right now until Buhl’s court case in Hughes County goes to trial, which isn’t until October.

If found guilty of rape, a judge in Lincoln County will decide what sentence Buhl should receive for the school shooting for violating the terms of his probation.

Buhl is currently out on bond.