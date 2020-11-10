Harrisburg School District sending iPads home with all elementary students this week as a precaution

As the number of COVID increases across the state, so do the number of potential exposures and people needing to quarantine.

“Overall I think schools, in general, are struggling with the staffing issue more so than the number of positives,” Superintendent Tim Graf said.

Yesterday the Harrisburg School District sent an email to all parents letting them know a lack of substitutes combined with a large number of staff unable to work due to quarantine or childcare quarantine issues could move some schools into online learning.

“We are running short in some days, yesterday we were 14 short throughout the district, which isn’t an alarming number given the number of schools we have, but it’s still concerning, and if the trend continued we just wanted to be proactive and let people know that this is a consideration and an issue we’re currently dealing with,” Graf said.

The school district is sending iPads home with all elementary students this week as a precaution and stressed that they want staff and students to stay home when they have any potential coronavirus symptoms.