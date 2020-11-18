Harrisburg School Board approves mask mandate for all entering buildings

The Harrisburg School Board has approved a mask mandate for anyone who goes into a district building. The mandate goes into effect on Wednesday. The school board decided to enact the mandate in a four to one vote.

“Anything that we can do as a district to ensure that we can try to stay on campus as long as we can, we are willing to do that,” said Tanya Rasmussen, director of education services with the Harrisburg School District.

Students already had to wear masks in the hallways and on the school bus. They now have to do so in most classes.

“When they’re eating, during PE, when they’re outside at recess, so there are a few exceptions, but the majority of the time students and staff will be asked to wear a mask at all times,” Rasmussen said.

With 5,425 in the district, board members wanted to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I did have some concerns that I shared with some of my other board members, specifically related to how this would be implemented, how this would impact school culture,” school board member Lisa Groon said. “Ultimately, I agree with the mandate. I think that it’s what our administrators are asking for.”

“It’s our time to do something to step forward, and to say that we’re going to be a part of a solution, so that’s why I believe we need to do this now,” school board chair Linda Heerde said.

“Ultimately, I feel in three months, in six months, in a year we’ll look back at this situation, and I wanted to know I did everything in my part to help protect our community,” school board member Terra Zahn said.