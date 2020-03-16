Harrisburg man facing multiple charges after being clocked going 75 in a 35 mph zone

Breaking News
A 25-year old Harrisburg man is facing a long list of charges after police say he was driving more than double the speed limit in eastern Sioux Falls.

Police say an officer monitoring a speed complaint area, clocked this man going 75 in a 35 mile and hour zone. Police caught up with him when he pulled into gas station, almost hitting another car.

“The car ended up pulling into a gas station. Found out that there were 3 kids, 3, 5 and 7 in the car along with mom who was a passenger. The driver was intoxicated and almost hit another car as he pulled into the parking lot,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Komakeg Loyira was arrested for DWI 1st, reckless driving, no drivers license, speeding, 3 counts of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

