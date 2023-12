SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cocaine, recklessly shooting a gun, DWI and assaulting law enforcement – those are just a few of the charges against a Harrisburg man.

Authorities responded to 30-year-old Nathan Schulte’s home twice over the weekend.

Ethan Schulte | Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

The second time they arrived, deputies heard a gunshot coming from the home and believed they had been shot at.

The sheriff says Schulte then backed out of his driveway and sped off. Authorities pulled him over and made an arrest.