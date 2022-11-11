HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – According to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, out of every 10,000 veterans in the country, 21 were experiencing homelessness at the start of 2020. Veterans make up eight percent of the country’s homeless population.

Here in South Dakota, there are nearly 56,000 veterans and data from 2020 shows there were approximately 43 veterans that were homeless.

The Veterans Community Project hopes to combat that issue by building tiny homes for veterans across the country. This summer, they began construction here in Sioux Falls. But Friday, they announced a new partnership with high schoolers in Harrisburg who will help build the homes.

At the Harrisburg High School Veteran’s Day program, students heard from a Lieutenant General of the U.S. Army and watched as multiple veterans stood up for their service song.

But it was also announced that some students at the high school would be helping the homeless brothers and sisters of those very veterans they saw today. The school’s construction program is partnering with the Veterans Community Project to help build tiny homes during the cold months.

“Construction is difficult this time of year. Right now, we’re on the cusp of pouring foundations but the weather is too cold for the concrete to dry. So, we’re waiting,” Eric Gage, executive director of the Veterans Community Project Sioux Falls said.

Harrisburg High School students will be able to build the walls for the tiny homes throughout the winter months in their Homebuilder’s Academy shop building.

“We’re starting on the first phase of the Veterans Community Project — five buildings. And here at Harrisburg High School, we are building the walls for that,” Derek Wynia, HHS Construction Trade’s Instructor, said. “They’re going to take the walls than to the site of the future veterans’ community and put them in place, build the roofs and finish all the buildings from there.”

Students will not only gain construction skills, but they’ll also be serving those who served for them.

“It’s important for our students to see that life is bigger than just themselves and to look beyond that and how they can help their community and others at all times. This project is a very amazing way for them to start looking into that,” Wynia said.

The construction program at Harrisburg High School, called the Homebuilder’s Academy, is funded through the Care Foundation of the Sioux Empire Homebuilder’s Association. The tiny homes will eventually be located in a two-acre space of land between Axtell Park and the Sioux Falls Arena.