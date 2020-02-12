1  of  69
Harrisburg High School celebrating diversity with flag project

Local News

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg High School is celebrating students with international backgrounds through a new flag project.

The school has 28 students with connections to countries all over the globe. Librarian Eve Langerock wants to make them all feel welcome. That’s why she organized an effort to purchase flags from all the different countries to hang in the library. She says as Harrisburg grows, so does diversity in the district.

“The students that come into the library every day, they ask about the flags. A lot of them say, ‘I didn’t realize we had that many students from different countries in our building.’ It’s really cool to get their feedback and see the flags up,” Langerock said.

Harrisburg High School is also in the process of creating a Culture Club to focus on welcoming students with diverse backgrounds.

